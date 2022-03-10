A video from an event where guests were each given chilled garri and seafood as refreshments has got many talking

The well-dressed guests in the video showed no surprise at the unpopular event refreshment they were offered as they ate away

Netizens couldn't help but wonder the inspiration behind the refreshment choice, there were those who found it lovely

It is an unwritten rule for Ghanaian occasions that rice is the number one refreshment for guests; little wonder the surprise that greeted a video from an event where garri carried the day.

Social media influencer Tunde Ednut shared a video on Instagram from a garri-themed event as he marvelled at how fast things change in the country.

The garri had ice blocks in it Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mufasatundeednut

In the clip, the well-dressed guests each had a wooden tray of garri, seafood, ice cream and bottled water.

A closer look at the garri of one of the female guests, who seemed lost in the sumptuous meal, showed it had ice blocks in it.

It was also observed that the guests ate it with no fuss, as if they knew beforehand that garri would be served as a refreshment or probably just loved it.

Many people hailed the concept

@bettyjb_ said:

"It's beautiful. I remember my late aunt(God bless her soul) adding akara to the small chops she brought to my wedding , I didn't even know until someone came to ask me 'how far, who hold the akara', akara ke? Frow where? Till date, it's still the highlight of my wedding to a lot of people, it finished even before the almighty small chops (just how little things make a difference...). When I asked her, she said she just bought it, without even being sure people would love it."

@devdammak said:

"@oseun01 na this kind of food we go serve for our wedding ooooo… we go just go to Ijebu buy 2 sacks of Garri, buy 3 cartoon of Eja panla, buy ice block with Sugar… maybe use Groundnut to support am… Wedding don turn to a grand one."

@trjfootwear said:

"I remember when we were small back then if we want to insult we will say, you go drink garri on your wedding day omo see am now oo."

@adeodi1 said:

"This is awesome! If we can proudly eat Chinese food, Mexican dishes or others as luxury foods, we should proudly showcase ours to. Omo eni o le se idi bebe ka tun maa wo ileke si idi omo elomi!"

Man who served garri and fish at his wedding reception reveals what it cost him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man who went viral for serving garri and fish as refreshments at his wedding reception had revealed it cost a lot.

In a response to his viral wedding reception, the man with the Twitter handle @TheBopDaddy said his event planner suggested they include garri and fish in the menu.

In his words:

"This was my wedding,and it was part of our after-party menu.... when my event planner suggested we include in the after party menu and gave me a bill.... I was like w*f, 400k just for garri and fish . but I’m glad most of my guests loved it."

