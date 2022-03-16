A man, Ken, living in Germany has said that there is no place like home, and his days in Europe are numbered

Ken added that the German government taxes people much, revealing that they take 41% of one's salary

Many people who reacted to his video interview were in disbelief as they said he does not want them to travel abroad and enjoy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A man, Ken, living in Germany has made some revelations about staying in the foreign country, as he spoke about their tax system.

In conversation with Abisola Alawode, he said that the country is structured in a way that a billionaire may direct his brother to go get a loan from the bank instead of helping him. He revealed that everybody minds their business in Germany.

Ken told Abisola that Germany values hard work.

Source: Original

He said Germany is such a country that believes in hard work. The man went ahead to add that the country deducts 41% from workers’ salaries.

Breaking it down, Ken said 16% of the tax goes to health insurance. According to him, the country is a very boring place.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

You cannot do anyhow

Ken added that if not for his woman, he would have left the country. He said that there are systems in place to put people so much in check.

He stated:

"Germans believe in working, you must work. If you stay in Germany, you can’t be lazy… Make I shock you, 60-65% of Germans get waist pain.”

I want to come back home

The man argued that there is no place like home as he is looking forward to leaving Europe for to invest.

“If you buy land for Germany, you go pay tax. If you wan sell am, you go pay tax. If you build house, you go pay yearly. Everything you do in Dutch land, you must pay.”

He added that living in old age in the Western world is not good unlike in Africa where you can always see your children and grandchildren.

Watch the video interview below:

Below are some of reactions to his revelation:

Dj-Queen De said:

"If you don't like it over there please come back to Nigeria your country."

Afolabi Folashade said:

"But he's still there, why can't he relocate back to Nigeria? They don't want ppl to succeed, they will be shouting where they r is not good. But they ain't leaving."

Hannah Anietiente-Abasi said:

"Wetin this one dey talk sef, which part of Germany is he talking about?"

Japan-Based Ghanaian Man Advises People to Leave Ghana If They Make Less Than Ghc1000 A Day

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man based in Japan was recently granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa where he shared his opinion on why people need to look for greener pastures abroad.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had the man identified as Fiifi Boateng stating that if one stays in Ghana and is unable to make from Ghc1,000 to Ghc2,000 within a day, it is advisable for any Ghanaian to migrate abroad.

In the interview, Fiifi explained that he sees no point in living in a country where one earns peanuts when they stay to make much more if they leave the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh