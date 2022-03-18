Gender activist, Rachel Appoh, doubts the bipolar status of Abena Korkor, and has dared her to produce a mental health certificate.

The former deputy minister for Gender and Social Protection said the occasional release of names Abena Korkor claims she has slept with is calculated.

Rachel Appoh believes Abena Korkor does that only to cop fame and ramp up her social media following.

Gender activist, Rachel Appoh, has said the latest viral video by bipolar activist, Abena Korkor, is condemnable and points to a calculated attempt to just become famous while hiding behind her bipolar status.

In that video, Abena Korkor listed the names of popular Ghanaians that have allegedly slept with her.

This is not the first time she has done what many say is just a deliberate move to drag the names of respectable people in the mud.

Abena Korkor occasionally takes to social media to give salacious details of her sex escapes with politicians, media personalities and sportsmen to thousands of live audiences.

She would usually come back to apologise for her outbursts and blame it on a relapse of her bipolar condition.

Her latest list contains the names of popular reputable men.

But reacting to the latest video, Ms Appoh, a former deputy gender minister, said Abena Korkor is not sick, daring her to prove her bipolar condition with a mental health certificate.

“Enough of your foolishness Abena Korkor. I dare you to provide proof of sexual harassment and publish your Mental Health Certificate/Report. Gender Activists should rise up and speak for the Men for [once].

“Use your brains if you are intelligent Abena and Stop disgracing innocent Men,” Ms Appoh blasted Abena Korkor in the caption of an Instagram video.

The politician and former Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central in the Central Region, said in the IG video that it has become important for women of repute in Ghana to protect the integrity of men whose hard-earned reputation was being blemished by Abena Korkor.

She said it is highly unfair for the female activist community in Ghana to keep quiet when Abena Korkor was torturing married women, whose husbands are being accused of infidelity on social media.

She said Abena Korkor must be ready to prove her allegations of sleeping with the men she points, instead of causing trauma to other women without providing any tangible evidence.

