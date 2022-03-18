Abena Korkor has warned that she cannot keep the affairs she has with her tall list of men secret

She says she can never guarantee anyone one this, indicating that no matter how long or who is involved, the name will come up any time

She said this after apologising to Stonebwoy, Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, for mentioning them in the updated list of men she has slept with

Controversial Instagram model, Abena Korkor, has said that she cannot keep the affairs she has with any man a secret.

This comes after apologising the Stonebwoy, Asamoah Gyan, and Stephen Appiah for naming them in the tall list of men she has slept with.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Abena Korkor says she can not guarantee that whatever affair or discourse she had with anyone would not be kept hidden forever.

A collage of Abena Korkor. Photo credit: @missabenakorkor/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She indicated that she apologised to the names she mentioned it is obvious that those people were hurt.

A screenshot of Abena Korkor's post that was deleted. Photo credit: @missabenakorkor/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Abena Korkor says Stonebwoy slept with her

On the night of Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Abena Korkor pulled massive traffic on Twitter with her tweet that Stonebwoy slept with her.

She described Stonebwoy's "sex as whack" indicating that it is nothing to write home about compared with the bouts she enjoyed with other men.

Abena Korkor then went on to advice Stonebwoy's wife, Louisa, to be careful of the people and friend around her and the husband.

She had also mentioned one Chief who comes with Stonebwoy to meet her anytime they had a date. Not long after her tweet had gone viral, Twitter took down Abena Korkor's handle so that she would not access it.

Abena Korkor Apologises to Stonebwoy, and Asamoah Gyan

Earlier, Abena Korkor apologised to Stonebwoy following earlier claims that he slept with her.

She rendered the apology on her Instagram page but deleted it soon after uploading as if she was forced to apologise.

Abena Korkor also apologised to Asamoah Gyan and said she was "truly sorry" for dropping his name.

Stephen Appiah denies sleeping with Abena Korkor

Meanwhile, former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, whose name was mentioned in Abena Korkor's list, has spoken.

Appiah reacted to the allegations on social media that he had an affair with social media influencer and said they only took a photo together.

According to Appiah, he only met Abena Korkor at public events where she asked for photos with him.

Abena Korkor has also apologised to Stephen Appiah following the confusion.

