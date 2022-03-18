History was made at Ahamdu Bello University (ABU), Zaria as a young lady identified as Musa Muminah Agaka from Kwara state shattered a 38-year-old record by bagging a first-class degree from the department of sociology - no one came close in over three decades!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Due to the significance the feat carried, many would have imagined she entered university with a goal to at least graduate with a first-class, but the 22-year-old never had that in mind, as she would reveal in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

Muminah said she never set out to bag a first-class Photo Credit: @minah_henna

Source: Instagram

Muminah engaged in menial jobs to support her mum

Young Muminah didn't imagine that she'd be fatherless in the year 2007, but that was the case anyways.

The lady told YEN.com.gh's Victor Duru that she was raised by her single mum after her dad who worked as a lecturer passed away.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Her mum who worked as a health attendant automatically became the breadwinner, caring for 5 children all alone.

Muminah said she had to do menial jobs to support her mum and it was out of her own volition.

"It was the need to support my mum that led me to start selling things (though I was never forced to do so)...The first thing I remember selling was cocoa (one sweet Bonvita...Then later veils, materials, okirikas, so many things ...I also did henna artwork and still do this, she said."

Muminah said breaking the 38-year-old record was never her intention

The serial entrepreneur told YEN.com.gh that she never entered ABU with the intention of bagging first-class, let alone shattering a record that has stood for 38 years.

According to her, she was only focused on doing well at school to encourage her mum.

Muminah recalled an emotional moment she had 5.0GPA in a semester and the reaction of her mother.

"...The drive for the quest of me breaking the record popped up when I had a 5.0GPA and I saw that bright light on my mother's face ....Not the first of its kind actually, but that very day it came with tears...I feel so happy and wished to see more of that."

She admitted achieving the feat came with lots of sacrifices.

Muminah shares her study routine

On her study routine in school, Muminah said she read mostly at night and usually took break from studying on weekends.

She also engages in 3 hours discussions with her course mates on what they were taught in class. The discussion is taken online on social media platform WhatsApp in the event that a physical meeting is not possible.

The brilliant lady shared another trick that helped her in school.

"..I try to also explain to whoever is finding it hard to understand (I learnt that knowledge is only useful when you instill it in others). By doing this I realised it sticks more to my head and more ideas on the whole discussion keep poping up in the course of me explaining,"

On how she dealt with school tension, Muminah said:

"My friends and I do hang out 3times every semester; the beginning of the semester before lecture proper, just before we start proper reading for exams and after our last papers...It really do help reduce tension."

At the moment, Muminah is still neck-deep in her henna artwork business, while she nurses a desire of furthering it as well as her studies up to PhD level.

Young lady breaks 60-year-old record at ABU Zaria

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady named Zainab Bello had broken a 60-year-old record at ABU Zaria.

Zainab's academic prowess apparently did not start today. A post made on Facebook by Mohammed Ali shows that she has consistently emerged as best since her nursery school days.

According to the post:

"Meet Zainab Bello the overall best graduate graduating with 1st class (CGPA 4.85 in the Dept of Mathematics ABU Zaria & the 1st female ever to graduate with such grade. She's been the best student since her nursery & guess what? She was Hafiza (Memorized The Glorious Qur'an at 11 years), Congratulation may Almighty Allah bless your certificate."

Source: YEN.com.gh