A husband has caused a stir on social media after revealing how he hid money from his wife & family to build a house

According to him, he has been making GHc12k a month for the past 3 years but decided to disclose only GHc2k with his wife

Many Ghanaians have not been happy about the attitude of the gentleman although some think it was a good trick

A young man in Ghana has raised many eyebrows with a revelation he made in an anonymous mobile application that allows people to vent out whatever is on their minds.

In a screenshot that was shared on the Twitter handle of @Accraaaaaa_, the gentleman indicated that he used deception to get himself what he wanted in life.

According to him, his monthly salary is GHc12,000 but he made his family aware it was only GHc2,000 and has been living like a man of limited means due to that.

With the rest of the money, the gentleman said he was able to acquire a plot of land for himself and built his own house.

What Ghanaians are saying

The statement got tons of reactions on social media.

@Pinto_Clarks asked a pertinent question:

How can you be in love and be keeping secrets about a property you own? It’s not love then. ‍♂️

@pomzy_mid indicated:

My guy you dey pay tithes like that.. because she calculate 10% of 2k. That bi wey she claim every month..hmm. if she gets to know about the 12k no deɛɛɛɛɛɛɛɛ aaa you are dead. But my small advice is..If you want to tell her about the 12k.. Just tell her you just had a promotion

@Its_babymfr stated:

200 cedis he dey fvck up..how much do u spend a day? see 3r the problem be we ladies... we for job hard make these guys no think sey we dey hia demma monies

Ghanaian Woman Laments About A Married Man She Dated Refusing To Pay Ghc75k He Owes Her

In another interesting love story, an unhappy Ghanaian lady recently resorted to social media to ask Ghanaians to help her find a way to get her money back from a man he was dating.

Her post on a popular Facebook page called Tell It Moms had her anonymously sharing that a married man she was dating requested a loan of Ghc75,000 from her and now he is refusing to pay it back.

As a loving side chick, she did not have the entire amount hence asked her best friend to support her with some money.

