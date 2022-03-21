A lady who rides Keke in Delta state has said she took up the job because she could not find any other job that could pay her well

According to the lady named Amarachi Ihezie who is a graduate of sociology from the University of Calabar, she quit teaching to take up the job

Amarachi said she makes GHc85 daily but is ready to quit if she could find another job that pays her well

Amarachi Ihezie is a lady who rides a tricycle popularly called Keke in Delta state. She is also a graduate of sociology from the University of Calabar.

She took up keke riding in 2021 when it became obvious to her that there are no good jobs other than teaching.

Amarachi said she turned to Keke after failing to get a good job. Photo credit: Puch Newspaper and BBC Pidgin

Teaching does not pay well

When she graduated in 2015, she got a teaching job later in 2016 that paid her GHc210. According to her, she moved from school to school searching for higher pay. She finally gave up after getting one that paid her GHc700 but where she had no peace of mind. She told Puch Newspaper:

"It was the last one where I was paid GHc700. At that point, something came up. I had issues with my administrator. He said I was too bold because I asked him a question. Everybody kept saying I was too bold."

She said she was queried many times until she decided to leave. Her words:

"They didn’t even give me an opportunity to explain myself. I was always wrong at every point and every turn. I got home around 6pm and I cried so much. I simply concluded that I was going to resign. Immediately I got my February salary, I dropped my resignation letter and left."

When she stopped teaching, Amarachi said she turned to aboboyaa riding and now, it has become her means of livelihood.

