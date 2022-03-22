A Kuwait-based Ghanaian man has recently shared why he made the decision to move abroad

In an interview, he revealed that saving Ghc1,000 a year from his salary while working in Ghana was very difficult for him

The truck driver also shared that he currently makes three times his previous salary and life is good

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian man working as a truck driver in Kuwait has recently been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa where he opened up about his journey to working in Kuwait.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had Ebenezer recounting that he was initially working as a taxi driver in Ghana and then got the chance to work as a truck driver for a company in Ghana.

Ghana cedis, Ebenezer in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images, SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: UGC

He revealed that a friend of his informed him about an opportunity to work in Kuwait and encouraged him to try out the recruitment process.

Ebenezer went through the selection process and was one of the few candidates that sailed through.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In the interview, he revealed that he currently makes 3 times as much as he was earning in Ghana.

He also shared that saving Ghc1,000 within a year while working in Ghana was very strenuous because his salary was low.

Ebenezer shared more about his journey in the video linked below;

Japan-Based Ghanaian Man Advises People to Leave Ghana If They Make Less Than Ghc1000 A Day

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man based in Japan was recently granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa where he shared his opinion on why people need to look for greener pastures abroad.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had the man identified as Fiifi Boateng stating that if one stays in Ghana and is unable to make from Ghc1,000 to Ghc2,000 within a day, it is advisable for any Ghanaian to migrate abroad.

In the interview, Fiifi explained that he sees no point in living in a country where one earns peanuts when they stay to make much more if they leave the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh