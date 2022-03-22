Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a cute little Nigerian baby frowning hard like a vexed adult

The kid who appeared to be sleeping slowly opened her eyes and frowned hard after staring around for some seconds

Some social media users have argued that the baby must be the family's reincarnated grandma, others found it funny

A stunning and hilarious video of a frowning Nigerian baby has sent social media users into frenzy.

The short clip shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram showed the waking up from sleep slowly.

As the kid opened her eyes and stared around for a while, she immediately wore a frown and remained in that countenance like someone who was vexed.

The little baby's attitude left netizens wondering if she's a reincarnation of the family's supposed deceased grandmother.

The recorder of the video was obviously stunned by the kid's countenance and shared it on social media.

Watch the video below:

Social media users found it hilarious

@bekeebaby419 said:

"The baby be like "U mean say I dey Naija abi Seun whyne mi ni?"

@zeenodavid said:

"When you realise that of all countries you could come from, na Nigeria dem send you come.."

@esther_unbothered said:

"If na me get this baby,I go bath her baby with a bucket of anointing oil."

@i_f_e_c_h_u_k_w_u_d_e said:

"She’s like “ if dem tell una make u use protection, u no go gree now am back again to this hell called Nigeria."

@ayoksofficial said:

"Baby wey don dey think say na Maryland for USA dem go born am, you come go born am for Maryland Palm Groove..."

