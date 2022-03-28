A Ghanaian doctor has resorted to a radio show to pour his heart out concerning the struggles he is facing in the recent economic state

He revealed that taking a taxi to work is even expensive for him and he has had to resort to taking trotro to work

Joseph added that the downside of his state is that he tends to be late for consultations and that unfortunately results in patients waiting on him for long hours

A Kumasi-based Ghanaian young man identified as Joseph has recently opened up about the toll the current economic state of Ghana is taking on him.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of Starr103.5 FM had the Optometrist revealing that life has been very hard on him to the extent that he has had to stop using his car and rather takes trotro to help manage his money more.

Joseph stated emphatically that he is unable to afford even to take taxis because it is expensive for him.

According to him, the effect that brings is that he is unable to get to work on time hence patients tend to wait longer hours for him.

According to Joes, he believes mismanagement is what has caused that the continuous rise in prices in the country which is making livelihood difficult.

He also added that, a high number of patients he treats also struggle to purchase drugs they need due to high cost and the fact that the health insurance does not cover a lot of drugs.

The Optometrist shared more about his struggles in the video linked below;

