A heartwarming video shared on social media has captured the moment a young man gifted his father a new car

The young man led his barefooted father from their apartment to the place where the car was parked amid screams of joy from people around

For unexplainable reasons, the dad had an expressionless look and didn't have the countenance of one overjoyed by the gift

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a young man gifting his dad a new car.

The short clip shared by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram started with the young man leading his barefooted dad by hand out of their apartment.

While both men strolled to the location the car was parked, loud screams of joy could be heard from people present.

On getting to the car, the young man opens the driver's seat and gesticulated to the man to take ownership of the new car.

It was observed that the car beneficiary didn't seem surprised or had an exciting look. The man's dad just stood in silence.

Social media reactions

@queen_sapphire_gold said:

"I don’t understand why u park for mile 12 u go carry ur papa from ketu without allowing him to wear slippers wat kind of surprise be dis."

@mckpolokpolo said:

"Regardless the way e present if I still appreciate this thanks bro."

@ericmoore_mpr said:

"I hate it when ppl conclude or disrespect ppl’s achievement… I totally disagree with ur fact or instincts.. Tnx."

@black_banker said:

"Men will be men. A woman will be screaming and thanking God for shaming her enemies and how she suffered raising him."

Man sheds tears as his kids surprise him with a new car

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported the sweet moment siblings surprised their dad with a car.

The grateful son, in a video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, took his dad and two other persons suspected to be his siblings to a parking lot.

While his father was trying to make out why they were in the parking lot, the son pointed in the direction where the white whip is parked and informed his dad that it belonged to him.

On hearing the news, the supposed siblings erupted in joy while the father stood still for some seconds before bursting into tears.

Source: YEN.com.gh