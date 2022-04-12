CEO of Jospong Group shared the story behind his success during a speech at the University of Health and Allied Sciences'

Joseph Siaw Agyepong revealed that he started his printing press business with Ghc3 his mother loaned him

He got the idea to start his first business after he was tasked by his mother to manage her bookshop in 1995

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian serial entrepreneur, Joseph Siaw Agyepong has recently opened up about his journey to building a succcessful empire.

According to adomonline.com, the founder of Jospong Group of Company revealed how he received his first capital during his speech at the University of Health and Allied Sciences' 6th Leadership Lecture Series in memory of the late President Evans Atta Mills.

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong giving a speech and posing for the camera Photo credit: Joseph Siaw Agyepong/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Joseph Siaw Agyepong revealed that he started his printing press, Jospong Printing Press with a Ghc3 loan he received from his mother who managed a bookshop then.

The business mogul got the idea to start his business after he was asked by his mother to work at the bookshop.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He took the opportunity to establish a printing press to meet the existing demand back in 1995.

Through proper management and hard work, Joseph Siaw Agyepong successfully made good profit from his business which enabled him establish more businesses after, adomonline.com reported.

Samuel Amo Tobbin: I Started Selling Medicine with 1 Cedi but own Tobinco & Other Businesses now

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the chief executive officer of one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Ghana, Tobinco Pharmacy, has granted an interview with Zionfelix where he opens up about his journey to establishing a successful business.

Recounting his story, he stated he was born into a poor family of 11, hawked on the streets to pay for his school fees and cater for his upkeep due to the financial status of his family.

After many years of selling on the street, he gathered enough money and moved to the next thing which was selling drugs.

Source: YEN.com.gh