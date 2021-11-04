A 38-year-old Ghanaian man has been set free after spending eight months in prison

Yaw Sam was incarcerated for eight months for absconding with GHc700.00, an amount given to him by the owner of an eatery to make purchases to run the business.

The 38-year-old ex-convict was arrested and jailed for spending the money and subsequently escaping.

In an interview with Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng of Crime Check TV, Sam broke down in tears while recounting his life before and during prison.

Yaw Sam: Ghanaian Man Cries Uncontrollably After Being Freed From Prison Photo credit: Crime Check TV

Expressing regret

Sam was serving at the Ankaful Prison before being transferred to the Awutu Camp Prison in the Awutu Camp Prison. He has now been given his freedom after spending time in prison.

Sam expressed regret for his actions and admitted that he was not living a good life.

''I'm sorry for my actions. After I came to prison and was introduced to the gospel, I realised what I did was wrong. I realised that I was not living a good life,'' he said.

Asked if he was not attending church before his incarceration, he said:

''Before prison, I was not attending church, I gave myself to God but I was not attending church.''

Sam broke down in tears while narrating that life was difficult before prison due to extreme poverty.

According to him, even though he has been set free, he will be sleeping on the bare floor when he goes home.

Life at Ankaful

Comparing his time at the Ankaful Prison and Awutu, Sam disclosed that life at the former was excruciatingly unbearable, revealing the food given them was not the best.

Click to the video below:

Ghanaian Man Wrongfully Jailed for 25 years Freed after Serving 13 Years

A 39-year-old man who has spent 13 years in jail after an Accra Circuit Court found him guilty of robbery has been set free by the Court of Appeal, which said the lower court erred in jailing the young man.

George Agbeko Agbeshie was sentenced to a 25-year jail term out of which he has served 13 years before he finally got his freedom.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on graphic.com.gh, Saani Mahmoud Abdul-Rasheed of the Legal Aid Commission filed an appeal on Agbeshie’s behalf, leading to his freedom by a three-member panel presided led by Justice Senyo Dzamefe alongside Justices Bright Mensah and Novisi Aryene.

