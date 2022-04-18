A money management advice given to netizens by a young Ghanaian man has caused quite the stir on social media

In a Twitter post, @piesiee1 shared that it is advisable for a person who earns GH₵2,000 per month to save GH₵1,500

The young man's opinions did not sit well with a lot of Ghanaians hence they took to the comments section to say their take on the matter

A young Ghanaian man has recently spaked massive conversations online after taking to social media to share his opinion about the best way to save one's money.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @piesiee1 had him sharing that to be able to save good money at the end of every year, a person who earns GH₵2,000 must live on GH₵500 and save GH₵1,500.

Man at the ATM, Ghana cedis Photo credit: cometary, ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As a youth you get at least 2000gh every month you can save 1500gh and use the remaining 500gh to feed yourself

He added that one can successfully live on GH₵500 if they avoid buying food outside and stop taking Ubers.

According to him, being committed to saving GH₵1,500 per month will result in saving GH₵18,000 which can be used in purchasing a land.

Don’t buy food outside but rather cook and stop taking Uber if you want to be successful and by the end of the year you’ll have 18,000gh which can buy land. Live well.

@piesiee1's post sparked massive conversations among netizens at the comments section.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@akeelah_la commented:

Ghc500 in Accra? Do you know how much transportation cost, have you considered rent, utilities and food?

@quabena_god replied:

Ma guy, stop tweeting like you get all the sense for this life inside, how can u survive with 500gh a month? u buy airtime,pay bills, clothe your self, gas, transportation sef no come..yo! be real

@TraycezNorthboy wrote:

In this current economic crisis, what good will 500 cedis do for you. And who told you that cooking your own food is more economical than buying outside?

From @benzybuabeng:

So you save then what again? You die? You p3 the chop your money right? Do you know wat squad dey go through? We dey pay our lil siblings dema school fees, send money to de village for mum n dad, pay rent, bills and stuffs. You dey here dey yorb

Source: YEN.com.gh