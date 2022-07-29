A young woman has recently experienced the shock of her life after finding out her savings with her husband has been wiped out

A banker revealed that the lady sobbed bitterly after she was made aware of the fact that her husband had redrawn up $16k (GH₵134,737.58) from their joint account

After years of working hard and saving with her partner, she was left with just $4 (GH₵33.68) in the end

A banker has recently taken to social media to recount an incident he witnessed between a woman and her husband.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @nd_bnd had her sharing that one time, she had to break an unfortunate news to a lady concerning the amount of money she had left in savings after her husband tempered with the account.

Emotional woman, Ghana cedis Photo credit: Maksym Panchuk / EyeEm, Richard Darko

Source: Getty Images

According to @nd_bnd, the client and her husband had saved up $16k (GH₵134,737.58) together in their joint account, but the man, for some reason, depleted most of it without his wife's knowledge and left just $4 (GH₵33.68) behind.

The banker proceeded to advise couples to make a conscious effort have separate savings accounts to avoid future misfortunes.

Her actual post read;

"i will NEVER forget having to tell a woman on my shift at the bank that she had $4 to her name after her husband wiped out all $16k of their funds and dipped. the sobbing, the crying… *always* have a separate and a joint. always."

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 5,400 retweets with 270 quote tweets and 36,000 likes.

