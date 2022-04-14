Businessman Kojo Jones and his wife, Raychel, have visited former President J.A. Kufuor at his residence

Kojo Jones shared photos from the visit which happened after their thanksgiving service on Sunday

Raychel Jones' demeanour in the photos has earned loads of praise for her from social media users who are impressed with her decency and humility

Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah's wife, Raychel, has earned praise on social media after stepping out with her husband.

Raychel and her husband recently paid a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufuor's at his residence.

In photos shared on Kojo Jones' Instagram page, the couple is seen, in the company of others, with the former president.

Kojo Jones rocked a kaftan made in a shade of green colour while his wife wore a multi-coloured shirt over a long skirt.

They sat in the living room of Kufuor who was dressed in a cream-coloured shirt over a pair of blue shorts.

Former President looked to have engaged the couple in conversation which touched on a variety of topics.

Sharing the photos Kojo Jones indicated that the former president had shared insights on business, marriage, and politics.

The young businessman was grateful and pleased for the time spent with Kufuor.

"It is always a pleasure to be in the company of former president His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor. Insightful discussions about marriage, business and politics #Godgiveth," he said.

Ghanaians hail Kojo Jones' wife's humility

After seeing the photos, many of Kojo JOnes' followers have been pleased with his wife's demanour. While some praised her for being humble , others thought she was decent.

adwoa_christabel said:

"Girl so humble."

theophilia_arthur said:

"She is very decent ❤️."

mercynamutowe said:

"Raychel very down to earth."

anita_emefa said:

"All I see is humility , decency ❤️."

margaret.radebe6 said:

"Classy and decent."

scent_ani said:

"Awuraba papa bi a )kata ne ho sie. God bless this union always."

Kojo Jones and Raychel hold thanksgiving service

The visit to Kufuor's house comes after the newlyweds held a thanksgiving event for their wedding.

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, the lovely couple engaged in beautiful lovey-dovey moments at the event and this has got many reacting.

Some admired the couple and wished that they would also have loved ones like Raychel and Kojo.

