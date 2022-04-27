70-year-old Kamaliza Verena is still very hopeful that she will meet the man of her dreams who would end up 'living happily ever after' with her

The aged woman revealed that she has never been approached by a man nor had intercourse before

Verena who is without parents and siblings lamented that life has been difficult and painful for her

Love is such a beautiful thing and one woman who is still hoping to experience it in a relationship with a man is Kamaliza Verena.

The 70-year-old has all her life never been in an intimate relationship with a man and has also never had a boyfriend.

Verena has been unlucky with love. Photo Credit: YouTube/Afrimax

"I'm still a virgin. I never got married, I have never slept with a man and I don't know how it feels."

Verena lamented in an interview with Afrimax that her short stature and health challenge may have contributed to her not finding love.

The lady who is all alone - she has no parents and siblings - save for a little girl who helps her has a face tumor.

"I'm living a painful life because I'm always sick. I lack money for treatment..."

Verena stated that it was her desire to settle down after clocking 20 but she has been unlucky with love.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Isabel Gillum said:

"Could just be destiny, there are a lot of people on earth who are short, lame, blind all sorts of disabilities and are married, but on the point of still being a virgin its not a crime as she lives a clean life without fornicating God knows why. I hope and pray that God sends her good man he still blesses even in the evening."

Olive Grace said:

"God gives us what we want at his won appointed time. If she had rushed into a relationship, God could not have reserved her life this long we should thank God for that."

NOMBULELO T. Z. Made said:

"There is nothing wrong with you our angel. May God grant your heart's desires and make all your plans succeed. Kindly please remember that everyone's journey is different . We celebrate and appreciate you. Thank you and stay beautifully blessed."

gyllespie said:

"Sex and love are two different things. She can find sex anywhere. There is no shortage of men who are willing to provide such service. Love is not so easy to find. If it's not an attainable goal for you then find something else to focus on otherwise you will be miserable."

Source: YEN.com.gh