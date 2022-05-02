The dance moves of the wife of Ghana's very own Dancehall artist, Stonebwoy has surfaced online and has been attracting massive reactions

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh has Dr Louisa busily rocking to one of her husband's song while beautifully dressed

Many of her followers did not hesitate to resort to the comments section to express how gorgeous the young mother is

The gorgeous wife of Ghanaian dancehall artist, Stonebwoy has recently got many very entertained on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of Dr Louisa saw her beautifully dressed in a long black dress dancing and shaking her waist to one of her husband's songs.

Beautiful Louisa posing for the camera and dancing Photo credit: @drlouisa_s/Instagram

The video which had the mother of two busily 'buggying' attracted a lot of reactions from her followers online.

At the time of this publication, the video has racked up over 20,000 reactions with close to 300 comments.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEn.com.gh;

@_nanayaa.amoah wrote:

The rhythm, composition, melody

@maamee_agyekumwaah said:

Beautiful and Classy❤️❤️❤️❤️

@ohemaa_sade commented:

You soooo beautiful Louisa

From @yonaldmercy:

Dr Louisa go kill us with happiness ooo love that bhim

@brandyextin replied:

I swear you're beautiful than my ex girlfriend. Queen 1Gad

@madadapdapanafricanist wrote:

Beauty, brains and swagger in one package...I see you queen. Stonebwoy is one of the smartest man in the world....love and blessings to you and your lovely family.

From @officialeneyatt:

Nothing is more beautiful than having a lady that believes supports and stands with you. Nice one

Watch the full video linked below;

