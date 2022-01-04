Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, has stunned a lot of her fans with a video of her dancing and performing at a wedding

She was super excited as she took over the dance floor to go up and down and all out in her performance

Many of her fans have praised her smartness with some describing her as an adorable and all-round woman

Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, has got people talking about her with her dance and performance at a wedding ceremony she attended.

Clad in a pink outfit, a hyperactive Louisa is seen dancing vigorously with what looks like a money gun in her hand pumping some dollars in the air.

She was dancing to her husband’s Nukedzor song featuring Joey B and Abra Cadabra, and so was having so much fun.

Fans react to Louisa’s video

Many people are simply shocked to see Louisa in that kind of mood and have reacted to the video.

Some described her as adorable, while others observed that she is classy, stunning, and fun to be with at the same time.

akusika_boateng: “Ei. You are so pretty, my gawwwwd.”

maameakuaerica: “Chaii stunning and fun at the same time. Plss show me your ways.”

_.greatheart: “Stonebwoy ein eye tear paaaa.”

ohemaa_estar: “Amazing family.”

wisdom_the_most_high: “This is so adorable.”

miss_awukubea: “the one and only.”

porshlove10: “wow.”

mrose39: “Classy.”

anakondakpagashi: “Nice.”

taken_princesss: “Beautiful.”

denzine_denniz: “Stunting.”

astellen_: “Looking lovely.”

How they started and how they are going

Earlier, Louisa warmed the hearts of fans with lovely videos showing how they started their relationship and how they are getting along in their marriage.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh is a compilation of videos and photos of the couple as very young people in the early stage of their relationship.

There are photos of Stonebwoy as a JHS student, and as a budding musician, as well as photos showing little doctor Louisa, and their current state as one of Ghana’s most respected celebrity couple.

The video triggered massive reactions on social media with many singing the praises of the BHIM couple.

