An umbrella cake made specially for a wedding by a talented Ghanaian military man is heaping reactions

When not triggered, the cake looks like a round elliptical ball but opens up into the shape of a tent at a command

The video is fast going viral with some rather thought-provoking comments

Amenyo, a Ghanaian military man who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of his company, Baker's King, has created a breathtaking cake that has become a talking point on the internet.

In a video that was shared on the official Instagram handle of the business, the cake initially looked elliptical like the shape of an egg but with just one button, opened up gradually into the shape of an umbrella.

Amenyo, the creator, tells YEN.com.gh:

"There is an interesting back story to this creation but I'd like to keep it for another day. This cake took a lot of effort to make and every part you see is edible."

Ghanaian Military Man & CEO Of Baker's King With Photos of Umbrella Cake Photo credit: @de_bakers_king/Instagram

What Ghanaians are saying

Below were some captivating thoughts shared in the comment section of the video.

2tees_healthydrink indicated:

I just have to drop a comment. Sir, you are skillfully blessed! Whaaaatttt! I remove cap for you. I couldn’t close my mouth. The Lord bless the work of your hands.

mizz._.tee asked:

How you came up with this idea?What's the story behind it.Am just curious.. Wow, this is very creative extraordinary Cake.Any name for the cake?❤️

pcrystalcakes mentioned:

Woooow! Literally jaw dropping,I have been shouting woow since! I love it! Nice one❤️

althenelsbakehouse_1 said:

Weldon boss.. more knowledge. U did a masterpiece job.. God will increase your knowledge more

Watch the video below

How it all started

According to him in a previous interview with YEN.com.gh, he picked the talent from his mother but had never really paid full attention to it until he decided to take it serious somewhere last year before the lockdown.

Just two years on, the Bakers King CEO has already created some amazing designs that are simply breathtaking.

Aside from taking professional training on baking in Accra, the talented officer says that he learns most of his skills through online courses from the world's best bakers.

