Kabir Owoyemi, the man whose wife passed away after giving birth to triplets in Ogun state has lamented his loss

The generator apprentice even said he considered running away when the news reached him that his wife had died after childbirth

However, the kids are doing fine as many have rallied around the family including huge donations received from an NGO

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

It seemed the entire world came crashing on the shoulders of Kabir Owoyemi, a generator apprentice based in Ogun state when he was told his wife passed on after childbirth.

The woman gave birth to triplets, two females and one male, through a caesarian session and it was reported that things were okay only for the situation to take a sad turn.

Kabir said he was embittered by the sad loss. Photo credit: LegitTV and @gsf_foundation.

Source: UGC

I wanted to run away

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Kabir said he seriously considered running away due to the enormous burden left for him by his wife.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to the man, he never knew that his wife was going to give birth to triplets because the initial scan had revealed only two babies.

Happy for the good news

He told YEN.com.gh that he received the good news with a happy heart but that things later turned around. He said he was embittered.

Kabir got married to his wife in the year 2016 and they together have one other boy before the triplets were born to them.

The young father is still a generator apprentice and is not able to stand on his feet and support the family yet.

Watch the full interview below:

62-Year-Old Ghanaian Woman Gives Birth To Triplets After 30 Years

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that an overjoyed Ghanaian couple in their 60s recently hit the news after welcoming their triplets after years of infertility.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of Joynewsontv had Ethel, the 62-year-old new mother revealing that she faced a lot of discrimination from people around her and the society in general after struggling to have more children after their first child.

She revealed that in an attempt to expand her family, she tried a lot of fertility options from age 40 to 45 to no avail.

Source: YEN.com.gh