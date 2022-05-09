Young University Student Builds Small Aeroplane, Hopes to Become Pilot in Future

An undergraduate of the University of Kano known on Instagram as Hafizh Husssaini has built a drone

The man who wants to one day become a pilot was glad when he was able to successfully launch the gadget in the air

Netizens who reacted to his flying drone appreciated what he has done as they prayed for God's help for him

A young man, Hafizh Husssaini, has gained media attention with his electrical skill as he built a miniature aeroplane that could pass off as a drone.

In a video post shared by YAY TV, it was revealed that the young man who is a student of Kano State University dreams of one day becoming a pilot.

The young man was praised online for his creative skill.

A look at his profile shows how ambitious he is about his future career choice. One of his videos shows him in a pilot uniform as he powers his drone.

His gadget is painted in the country green and white national colour to reflect how patriotic he is with his skill.

Watch one of his videos below:

Below are a few of the comments he got:

moosty_arts said:

"up, up, up brohh."

kano___specialist said:

"May Allah continue bless you bro."

alwajudprince said:

"Yah Allah bless your talent."

Another man who made a drone

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 20-year-old man, Rejoice Oghenero, built an unmanned aircraft (drone) from locally sourced materials. He works from a store he calls his factory.

The young man could be seen filing the body of one of the aircraft to make it smooth as he coated it with paints.

Rejoice said he started out drone-making using bamboo. The young man added that it took him a long time before he perfected his skill.

At a time when he kept hitting a stumbling block, the young man took a long break to make more research.

Rejoice revealed that when he made his first flight in 2013, he could not control the drone as the wind swallowed it up. The 20-year-old man had to rely on the internet, his Physics textbook and his teacher to improve his creative art.

