Florentino Pérez addressed Real Madrid players in the dressing room after their Champions League exit to Bayern Munich

He expressed strong dissatisfaction with the team’s overall performance this season and reinforced the club’s high expectations

Pérez also raised concerns about squad planning and the limited impact of recent signings despite heavy investment

Florentino Pérez reportedly delivered a blunt assessment of Real Madrid’s season following their defeat to Bayern Munich, addressing the squad in the dressing room at the Allianz Arena.

The comments came after Madrid’s 6-4 aggregate Champions League exit to the German side.

What Florentino Pérez told Real Madrid players in the dressing room after Bayern defeat

Source: Getty Images

The tie turned decisively after Eduardo Camavinga was sent off just 24 minutes after coming on as a substitute, with the score level at 4-4 on aggregate before Bayern seized control.

The result leaves Madrid facing the prospect of a second consecutive trophyless season. With FC Barcelona nine points clear in La Liga and their European hopes ended, the campaign has fallen well below the club’s usual standards.

Florentino Perez's speech to Real Madrid players

Real Madrid president Perez is said to have gone down to the dressing room after the final whistle and spoken directly to players and coaching staff, opening by acknowledging their effort on the night before criticising the wider league and European campaign.

“I appreciate your effort today, but the season has been a real disappointment for everyone,” he told the squad, according to Sport.es.

Pérez continued in a firm tone, reinforcing the expectations at the club. He added:

“You know the demands of being a Real Madrid player. One season without titles is a failure because we are Real Madrid, but two seasons without winning titles is intolerable."

Pérez is also understood to have expressed dissatisfaction with squad planning and recruitment, with attention placed on the impact of recent signings.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was the only new signing to start at the Allianz Arena, while Franco Mastantuono came on late. Dean Huijsen and Álvaro Carreras remained unused substitutes. The group represents close to €180 million in investment, but their impact has so far been limited.

Beyond transfers, Pérez is said to have addressed standards within the squad, stressing the responsibility of representing the club.

“You know that being a Real Madrid player is a privilege for a footballer, and everyone wants to wear our club's shirt. Besides being a privilege, it also carries a responsibility, and many of you haven't lived up to that responsibility. You haven't lived up to the club's expectations,” he reportedly said.

Source: YEN.com.gh