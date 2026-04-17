In 2026, 33 senior high schools will tackle a special WASSCE with a new curriculum twist

Exam questions will focus on 21st-century critical thinking and problem-solving skills for future careers

The curriculum aims to guide students toward their dream careers in fields like medical sciences and engineering

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Candidates from 33 selected senior high schools will sit for a special West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2026 based on the new second-cycle school curriculum.

Graphic Online reported that the examination would be based on what was termed the “21st Century Critical Thinking and Problem Solving Questions”.

WASSCE 2026: 33 SHSs to Take Special Exam as Part of New Curriculum

Source: Facebook

The Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, John Kapi, said this curriculum would be rolled out nationwide to include the remaining 987 schools.

“These people are not any special kind of students. It’s just that they are doing the new curriculum, and that curriculum is career-driven. So whatever it is that you are studying right now is leading you towards a certain career path."

“So you can have those who are into medical sciences, so at every stage you know what you are doing, and also we have those who are into engineering."

The schools taking the new WASSC include Bosomtwe Girls STEM SHS and Abomosu STEM SHS.

About the 2026 WASSCE

A total of 473,658 final-year senior high school students will sit for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

The Ghanaian candidates comprise 248,461 males and 225,197 females from 1,020 public and private second-cycle schools.

Over 473,000 students are registered to take the 2026 WASSCE. Credit: Ministry of Education GH

Source: Facebook

Graphic Online reported that this represents a 2.58% increase over the 2025 figure of 461,736.

Ghana will also be rejoining Liberia, The Gambia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone in taking the regional exam together.

Ghana had been taking its own version of the exam because of disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-JHS3 students to be barred from BECE

YEN.com.gh reported that the government plans to bar students who have not progressed to Junior High School 3 from registering for the BECE.

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, said this was part of plans to overhaul the country’s basic education system.

Iddrisu noted that the practice has contributed to persistently poor performance in BECE results over the years, as some candidates are not adequately prepared for the demands of the examination.

Source: YEN.com.gh