Two former Aggrey Memorial SHS students reunited 55 years after school and eventually tied the knot, turning a decades-old friendship into a lifelong marriage story

Their love story has gained massive online attention, inspiring many with the message that genuine connection and true love can still be found regardless of age or time

Videos of their elegant marriage celebration have attracted admiration online, with netizens praising the couple’s journey from schoolmates to life partners after decades apart

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A remarkable love story has emerged from Aggrey Memorial AME Zion Senior High School (SHS), where two former schoolmates have turned a long-standing friendship into marriage after reuniting 55 years later at a reunion.

Two Aggrey Memorial mates marry after 55 years of completing school. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie/Facebook, Aggrey Memorial SHS

Source: UGC

What began as a nostalgic encounter between old classmates eventually blossomed into a romantic journey that has now led to the couple becoming husband and wife, inspiring many with their message that it is never too late for love.

The newlyweds, Nana Kwasi Appiateng Akoto and Rose Hayford Kwatchey, in a Facebook video, first met during their time as students at Aggrey Memorial Senior High School.

Though life took them in different directions after completing school, their paths unexpectedly crossed again decades later at a reunion event.

After 55 years apart, the reunion rekindled their connection, gradually growing from friendship into a deep emotional bond that eventually led to marriage.

Watch the Facebook video below.

Their union in the Facebook video has since been widely described by many admirers as a powerful example of love rediscovered late in life, with the couple’s journey resonating strongly across social media platforms.

Videos of their engagement, marked by elegance and celebration, have gone viral online, drawing attention and admiration from users who have praised the beauty of their story and the luxury-themed moments captured during the ceremony.

The couple’s journey from schoolmates to life partners has continued to inspire conversations about destiny, timing, and the enduring power of human connection, with many calling it a testament to the idea that true love can be found again, even after decades apart.

Watch the Facebook video below.

Aggrey Memorial love story sparks online reactions

Netizens have flooded the comment section of the video, sharing their thoughts on the heartwarming love story. Below are some of their reactions.

Awula Annie Tsui Anaa commented:

"Eeeish! lɛt me go and sew my school cloth and get ready ɛɛɛr.....wooow!"

Rossi Korkor Nartei wrote:

"Mummy looking gorgeous 🥰."

Gina Hammond shared:

"What an amazing story! Did they even dream of this? Indeed, this is the doing of the Lord, and it's marvellous in our sight, cheers to many more happy years."

N'Adom Ara Kwa wrote:

"AMOSA for life."

Cecilia Wilson wrote:

"So beautiful. They have understanding and love so much experience. May the Lord strengthen the bodies."

Patricia Yeboah, a fellow old student, shared:

"Senior Amosas!"

Abigail Kutorglo indicated:

"Just beautiful 😊."

Tsatsu Tsikata has been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement in Law Award by UPSA Law School. Photo credit: Tsatsu Tsikata/Facebook

Source: Facebook

UPSA Law School celebrates Tsatsu Tsikata’s legacy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) Law School has honoured renowned legal practitioner Tsatsu Tsikata with a Lifetime Achievement in Law Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Ghana’s legal development, teaching, and public service.

The award was presented as part of the third edition of the UPSA Law School Honorific Lecture and Awards series, which celebrates individuals who have made a significant impact on the legal profession.

Mr Tsikata was recognised for his decades of work as a distinguished lawyer, public servant, and academic, with his career credited for shaping constitutional development and strengthening public interest advocacy in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh