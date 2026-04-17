Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei of the Prophetic Life Embassy has shared a new prediction concerning the future performance of the Ghana Black Stars under their new coach, Carlos Queiroz.

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Prophet Telvin Drops New Prophecy for New Black Stars Coach, Video

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The young man of God made the comments during an in-studio interview with Okay FM’s Nana Romeo, where he spoke extensively about the team’s prospects and the direction he believes the squad is heading under the new technical leadership.

According to him, the incoming coach will introduce significant changes to the team but may also encounter challenges linked to timing and performance consistency.

“Basically, the coach will come and change a lot of things in the industry. But this coach again has tampered with time, and it will cause a lot,” he said.

Prophet Telvin further predicted a mixed run for the Black Stars, suggesting moments of early optimism followed by setbacks.

“Fortune will smile on the Black Stars, one-goal victory in a friendly match. The coach will be praised, and we will think things are working. But what comes next is failure. The harder they fall, that is the principle God has created,” he added.

He also claimed there would be moments where the coach’s approach would be widely accepted before eventual difficulties set in.

“They will have an opportunity to execute his grand plan and approach. People will applaud him at the start but will lose several after,” he stated.

Telvin predicts limited progress ahead of World Cup

Prophet Telvin further stated that while there may be opportunities for qualification success, consistency would remain a challenge.

“The only opportunity we will have will be a draw, that is, against zero,” he explained.

He also suggested that Black Stars forward Kudus could qualify for the World Cup but may not get playing time during the tournament.

“According to him, Kudus will be able to go to the World Cup, but still, he will not be able to play in the World Cup,” he added.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Prophet Telvin on Carlos Queiroz's appointment

The Prophet also referenced the removal of former coach Otto Addo, stating that leadership changes have affected what he described as the team’s “spiritual and structural balance.”

He explained that while short-term improvement may be seen under the new coach, long-term stability could be difficult to sustain.

“We can hold it, but we can’t perfect it,” he said.

He further described Carlos Queiroz as an experienced World Cup-level coach who would make an immediate impact before eventually departing.

“This next coach (Carlos Queiroz) will come and work with us. He will not last, and they will remove him very soon. He is a World Cup coach. He will come and do training for AFCON and leave us,” he added.

Source: YEN.com.gh