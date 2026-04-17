Prophet Evans has prophesied that Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay will emerge as the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artist of the Year, amid growing discussions around the competition for the top honour.

Prophet Who Foresaw Yaw Sarpong’s Death Prophesies 2026 TGMA Artist of the Year Winner

Source: UGC

The man of God made the declaration during a live radio preaching session on Angel FM on April 15, 2026, where he shared what he described as a spiritual insight regarding the upcoming awards.

According to him, the “Artist of the Year” title had already been spiritually positioned for Wendy Shay.

“The Artist of the Year, the star has fallen on Wendy Shay,” he stated.

He further indicated that the competition would largely be between rapper Medikal and Wendy Shay, but insisted that the female artiste would eventually emerge as the winner, marking what he described as a major milestone after nearly a decade in the Ghanaian music industry.

Prophet Evans also urged that his message be shared, adding that the artist or her representatives should reach out to him for further discussion, though he did not provide additional details on-air.

“Wendy Shay, congratulations. For in the realms of the spirit you have won, and it will come into the physical,” he said.

The prophecy has since attracted attention, especially within entertainment circles, as conversations around the 2026 TGMA begin to build momentum.

Prophet Evans is also known for previous prophecies that have gained public attention, including one concerning Ghanaian music legend Yaw Sarpong, which he claimed before the musician’s passing earlier in 2026.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh