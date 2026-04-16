The Wanderlust Ghana group has embarked on another road trip from Accra to New York to support the Ghana Black Stars in the 2026 World Cup

Franklin Peters, one of the members on the road trip, shared an update on their journey, showing which country they were in and where they were going

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to wish the travellers well and express other views,,,,

Wanderlust Ghana, the travel club that rose to fame in 2023 after embarking on a famous road trip from Accra to London, has started its journey to the US to support the Black Stars in the 2026 World Cup.

The group has announced that it would be travelling by road from Accra to the US for the 2026 World Cup.

Wanderlust Ghana members arrive in Liberia as they embark on a road trip to the US to support the Black Stars. Photo credit: @SICInsurancePLC

Source: Facebook

In a separate post on TikTok, Franklin Peters, one of the members of the group, stated that they are travelling from Accra to London, then to New York and other parts of the United States to watch the World Cup.

"Accra to London to New York to USA to go watch the World Cup."

The Wanderlust Ghana group do not often inform when they depart Accra, but in the middle of the travel, they share updates on social media.

On Thursday, April 16, 2026, Franklin Peters shared that they had arrived in Liberia and were getting ready to continue to Sierra Leone.

"It's almost 5 O'clock. We are getting ready to set off from Liberia to Freetown, Sierra Leone. This town is called Joe Blow Town in Liberia near the airport. The journey is still the destination."

About the Wanderlust trip to US

The group dubbed the road trip to the US as the "2026 World Cup Edition."

Sharing details of the planned trip, the Wanderlust group said it is aimed at supporting the senior national team, the Black Stars, at the tournament.

In undertaking the trip, the group has secured support from two Ghanaian-owned companies. The two companies are Star Oil and SIC Life.

A video of the cars to be used for the trip has also been shared on the Facebook page of SIC Life.

The Acting Managing Director of SIC Insurance PLC, Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, expressed joy over the adventure.

"I am super excited about this adventure and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with T. Kwabena Peprah, Kwadwo Saka, Wanderlust Ghana, StarOil Ghana, and the rest of the adventure crew. Godspeed, guys," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Wanderlust Ghana, on its part, has expressed joy over the support received from institutions as it prepares to embark on the trip.

"We are honoured to be supported by two of Ghana’s best homegrown institutions to embark on a journey to support our gallant Black Stars as they strive for laurels for our dear nation. Thank you, StarOil Ghana and SIC Insurance PLC. God bless our homeland, Ghana."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Wanderlust World Cup road trip

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Franklin Peters on TikTok. Read them below:

Cheddar said:

"Bro, I'm curious what brand of cars those are. "

TopBiker🏍️ wrote:

"Hello, please, I want to join you with my bike. What do I need to do?"

Emmanuel Addai said:

"Bro, I'm wondering which cars you are using this time.",,,,

Jeff Mario Gavin wrote:

"Safe journey 🙏."

One Mr Akugah said:

"Safe journey, my big man."

Rexyghtv wrote:

"We are waiting patiently for you guys."

Alaska🇫🇷 said:

"How I wish Kantanka car is involved this time around to take the challenge and market his cars to the world."

Nketsia Obrimpong said:

"Bro, I am a mechanic..Can I join?"

EMPRESSplantinum-78 said:

"Safe journey ☺️commenting till you reach safely so you can bring my bread😁."

Never_mind wrote:

"I'll be waiting for you to bring those cars for tyre checks when you guys get back and full assessment😉."

Bullet man said:

"Why you no take kantanka?😁😁."

Wanderlust group who traveled from Accra to London have said that government officials discouraged them Photo source: UGC

Source: Facebook

Wanderlust shares challenges during past trips

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a member of the group, who embarked on the historic road trip from Accra to London, said they faced discouragement.

Richard Anim revealed that some government officials turned their backs on them before the commencement of their journey.

He said that when the group disclosed their plans to a government official in a high position, they were discouraged.

Source: YEN.com.gh