A Ghanaian chef is making Ghana and Africa proud with her delicious and well-crafted chocolates

The renowned chef made an interesting switch from wanting to become a Doctor to making chocolates

She is now celebrated all over the world for her craft as she portrays African culture through her chocolates

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Selassie Atadika is a Ghanaian chocolatier and the founder of Midunu chocolates. Midunu manufactures some of the best chocolates in Africa.

Its unique chocolate is woven with beautiful patchwork that portrays African heritage. The chocolates are also made from some of the best African spices, such as prekese.

Photo: Selassie Atadika and her beautiful chocolates Source: Selassie Atadika

Source: UGC

Atadika, who initially dreamed of becoming a Doctor from childhood, developed a love for cooking and making chocolates along the line. She was born in Ghana but spent the majority of her life in the United States.

She worked for the UN for about a decade. Her job afforded her the chance to travel across the world. Eventually, travelling and experiencing different cultures heightened her love for culinary life.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She set up a pop-up restaurant during one of her travels to Senegal where she met like-minded individuals. Having had a taste of the culinary business, she yearned for more and subsequently quit her UN job to pursue her passion for making cuisine.

She came down to Ghana from the US to establish Midunu chocolates in 2014, which has gone on to become one of the best chocolate brands in Africa.

In a Linkedin post, Charles Ayitey posted a piece to celebrate this wonderful African woman. Many Ghanaians were impressed with her exploits and acknowledged her.

Claudia J said:

It can't get any better ... doing what you love and loving what you are doing!

Leslie H was very impressed as he said:

I respect her culinary skills and innovation...She is very eclectic and I like her versatility...That is the way to stay relevant in your industry...create products that are rare,difficult to imitate and valuable with consistency and you would be in business for the long Hull

Jonathan Breen also congratulated and said:

Congrats Selassie! Love this story!

Two Ghanaian Sisters Take The Chocolate World By Storm

In other news, in a story previously published by YEN.com.gh. 2 Ghanaian sisters have succeeded in building a cocoa processing company called 57 Chocolate that makes only handmade chocolates -

The company is only 4 years old but is able to process 1 ton of cocoa beans into 1,000 chocolate bars weekly.

Source: YEN.com.gh