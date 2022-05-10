A caring and handy mother decided to renovate her 14-year-old daughter's room and she did it all by herself

With DIY skills, the mother showed off her carpentry talent and built the kid a desk after understanding how she would want it designed

Many people who reacted to the makeover video said that she is a lovely mother and would want her to adopt them

A mother has in a video shown that she is a Do-It-Yourself (DIY) master as she worked on her 14-year-old daughter's room by herself.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, the woman revealed that the kid is the last of her children to get a bedroom makeover.

Many people applauded the mother for showing her daughter love. Photo source: TikTok

Mother pays attention to details

To get a feel of what the kid would like, the mother asked her to create a Pinterest board so that she could understand her better.

The woman started off by building the 14-year-old a sturdy desk because she is attending a virtual school.

As a way to make the desk look less drab, she cut a piece of plywood and spray-painted it.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

user14294564817 said:

"And my dad won’t even make dinner."

BRITney said:

"My mom sold all of my furniture when she got mad at me."

Saige said:

"I’m finally getting my own room, excited to decorate it."

shanti said:

"Be my second mum so I could have you, my mum and then my dad pls."

v0m1tgirl said:

"My mom won’t even accept my style of clothing can u adopt me?"

Zayden said:

"At 14. I’m 14 don’t even have a room I sleep in a basement hall."

