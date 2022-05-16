A recent university graduate has recently resorted to social media users to share her academic feat

@yaabitha revealed that she sucessfully emerged as the best graduating student in Journalism at her university

@theLordReigns commented: "OmG. This calls for celebration. I go break bottles tonight. Congrats, huni.. Now go on n conquer the world. Love ya"

An elated young lady has recently taken to social media to announce her latest achievement in life.

In a Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh, @yaabitha shared that she has successfully completed university and she emerged as the best graduating student in Journalism from her university.

Beautiful Ghanaian recent graduate posing for the camera Photo credit: @yaabitha

Source: Twitter

She shared lovely photos of herself after the graduation ceremony with the caption;

"Your girl graduated with First Class honours and got awarded as the “Best Graduating Student in Journalism”

Remember the name, ASANGSIA TABITHA YAA BITHA"

The young lady got many people congratulating her at the comments section of her post.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 600 retweets with 50 quote tweets and 2,693 likes.

Some of the heart warming comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@MaameAmaAdoma commented:

Oh nice nice, congrats celeb

@KeziaSanie replied:

Congratulations, beautiful. Go higher ❤️

@theLordReigns_ wrote:

OmG. This calls for celebration. I go break bottles tonight. Congrats, huni.. Now go on n conquer the world. Love ya

From @Alanbort1:

Congrats .The President ein signature no he draw or he write!?

@Morobilthought commented:

Congratulations, think more entrepreneurial after here and life will reward you deservingly. You are doing well!

Source: YEN.com.gh