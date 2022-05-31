A groom took to the dance floor at his wedding and the whole arena was instantly set on fire which got everyone laughing out of excitement

The handsome groom danced with his waist, bending down like a lady, showing off spectacularly funny steps

Those around cheered him, while others, including the bride, laughed out loud in excitement; the video has gone viral online

A handsome black man set his wedding arena alight when he decided to step on the dance floor.

His dance steps which were peculiar to him amused everyone including the bride who laughed out loudly.

As the groom danced, his wife laughed at him. Photo credit: @luxorweddingfilms.

How he danced

The groom first bent down low and used his waist to dance while pointing his two fingers on the floor.

He then grabbed his suit and danced with it around, making many laugh more. The reception arena went really wild during his performance

The man is good

With the way they laughed, it would appear that the man is not good on the dance floor, but he actually nailed it.

The video of his nice performance has been shared on Instagram where it has been much appreciated by dance lovers.

Instagram users react

@haloaroundthemoon commented:

"If we aint dancing like this at our wedding, we ain't wedding."

@smbe commented:

"Did he have their pictures inside the suit jacket? That’s tuff."

@natzalexis reacted:

"One leg is the cha cha slide of the African community and I’m here for it."

@cliketyclak said:

"Why African weddings look like so much fun! I’m having an African wedding when my husband and I renew our vows. African wedding planners standby."

@sweetsweetkdb commented:

"We all know why he is dancing like that and why he is smiling."

@a_vegas_official said:

"My guy is on fire."

