On May 11, a lady named Chidimma Blessing narrated the story of how her suitor called off their marriage plans after she refused to drink water in his house

Legit.ng has reached out to Chidimma to gain more insight into the controversy and she has said she is not sorry for rejecting water when she wasn't thirsty

According to her, she later learnt after the unfortunate incident that it was in the culture of her ex's people to offer water to visitors, and may consider rejection as bad manners

Chidimma Blessing, the lady who said her suitor called off their marital plans after she refused to take water from his hand has given more insights into the relationship drama.

According to her, she felt bad after the relationship was called off, but she is still not sorry for refusing to take water when she was not thirsty.

Chidimma said she is not sorry for refusing to drink water. Photo credit: Photos provided to Legit.ng by Chidimma Blessing.

How it happened in Asaba, Delta state

In an earlier Facebook post, Chidimma said her then man took her to his new house in Asaba and then offered her water when they got there. She refused to drink, insisting she was not thirsty.

Unkown to Chidimma, her rejection of the water may have been considered bad manners by her suitor and his relatives, which led to the end of the relationship.

It's their culture

When YEN.com.gh reached out to Chidimma to find out more about the whole issue, she said she later found out it is the culture of her suitor's people to offer water as a welcome gesture and probably consider it bad manners when it is turned down.

Chidimma said:

"I learnt it's their culture. I never knew about it till that incident. I wasn't thirsty but wondered why he kept insisting I take the water. I know they changed towards me immediately I turned down the water. Their attitude towards me changed."

It was a red flag

When YEN.com.gh sort to know if she considered the man's attitude as a red flag, she said it was.

Her words:

"It's actually a red flag. I expected him to respect my wish when I told him that I wasn't thirsty. You cant' be forcing people to take things when they turn it down. I wasn't sorry because that's who I'm. I only didn't expect him to take it far."

I don't take open drinks

Many comments on her Facebook post suggested something more sinister, with some insinuating that Chidimma was afraid that the suitor may be a ritualist. But she told Legit.ng she does not share such thoughts, insisting she didn't take the water because she does not take open drinks.

Chidimma said:

"No I don't share that (ritualistic) thought with them. There is nothing wrong with following him but my problem with him was forcing me to take the water. Immediately I got to his house, he rushed to offer me water and I politely turned it down. I personally don't take open drinks."

But Chidimma said she would have accepted the drink if it was bottled and that she will never accept an open drink, culture or no culture.

