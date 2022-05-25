A woman has shared how she almost got duped by scammers in a video. She believes they have devised new ways of defrauding victims

In the video, she shared how trying to purchase an air - condition almost ended in tears, but her instincts saved her

- After the lady shared the video, several others in the online community shared how they also previously got scammed, while others advised the lady to be careful with online shopping

In a video shared on social media, a lady narrated a bad experience with some unscrupulous online vendors. She said that she ordered an air-condition online and made arrangements for payment with the vendor.

She further stated that the vendor said he had sent a company driver and could not come on his own and that she would have to pay directly to him via mobile money once the goods arrived on her end. The lady said she agreed to this and alerted him upon the arrival of the goods.

The lady said she became suspicious when the guy pressured her to make the payments. Her instincts started telling her that maybe the A/C was fake, so she called a technician to come and inspect it.

When it was time to make payment, the delivery driver said he does not take mobile money. So she began to wonder why the other guy wanted her to send him mobile money. Speaking with the driver further, she realised the guy had tried to dupe her.

The delivery driver said he was the one that posted the ad online and that someone had placed the order asking for it to be delivered to his wife, which is supposed to be her.

Hence, she realised the A/C did not belong to the guy; instead, he had made himself a middle man and had placed the order to her himself. So, if she had sent the money to him she would have fallen for a scam.

Social Media Reactions

Kwaku Agyei Ansong shared his own experience as he said:

Oh, this not new . They’ve done it to me before, last year. We settled the issue at the police station.

Pearl_Queen was concerned:

They have changed their strategies oo hmmm

user4680686094724 also said:

madam not you alone oooh I have be scam just a week ago oooh

Scam Alert: John Mahama Distances Himself From GH¢2,000 Grants for Ghanaians Scheme

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about an ongoing scam.

Former president, John Mahama, has said an advertisement circulating on social media using his name and photo that he is giving out GH¢2,000 in grants to Ghanaians is false.

The former president announced to the public on his official Facebook account that he has not approved any such scheme

