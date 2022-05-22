A lady has disappointedly shared shared photos of a dress she had ordered versus what was delivered to her

The lady identified as Nettie Johnson, had ordered for a shiny pink dress with a tightening waist but she got a dull pink oversized dress instead -

Johnson shared the photos on her Instagram Stories and regretted for making that particular purchase

It is no doubt that technology and social media have made shopping easier for many people but there are many risks associated with this kind of trade.

Lady shares photo of dress she bought online. Photo: Nettie Johnson.

A lady identified as Nettie Johnson, got many fans tickled when she shared a photo of a dress she had ordered alongside a dress she got instead.

In the photos, she had ordered a pink fashionable dress which is perfectly fitting.

What she got, however, was a poor imitation of the dress , it was dull and ill-fitted.

She expressed her regrets about the purchase noting that the delivered merchandise was of poor quality.

"This man will not make it to heaven. Imagine I paid full price," she wrote.

