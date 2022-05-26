Some cattle seen in a picture grazing on an artificial green grass have turned heads on social media as many wonder how they got there

A tweep posted the photo and was surprised as to how the cattle got there and raised some questions about the seriousness in the country

The tweet had a lot of traction as many people had a lot to say about the photo. Many were in confusion while others laughed

A photo, which has been shared on Twitter, has got tweeps in a frenzy as they reacted to an image of cattle who seemed to be grazing on an astroturf pitch. Ghanaians were in limbo over the picture as to many, the picture showed how disorganised and dysfunctional the country was.

Many people wondered how the animals made their way there and why no one was there to ensure such things did not occur.

There were different kinds of reactions to the photo as other people made some hilarious comments.

Social Media Reactions

YAlkharizmi had people laughing as he said:

Them dey train for Nunu games anaa?

PaaJeff23 felt it was an individual problem and not a system issue as he said:

This we can't play the government, this is the people, #Fixthepeople wasn't false after all

richard_wusu had experienced something similar:

I saw a similar thing in Accra- Tadi highway. Close to Mankessim where a headman was crossing the highway with his cattle in a valley. Let there be an accident and we will begin to pray to God becos the devil is at work again. What a country

pams_writ also said:

These Fulani herdsmen be doing the most! Try telling them to get their cattle off the pitch and you will hear twi, when it escalates, them go beat beat you bia ‍♀️I’ve had several experience with them back at home

See tweet below:

