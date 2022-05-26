Demond George, a black man, has received backlash and criticism from netizens after he showed off his 33 children from different baby mamas

The proud father described himself as a legend in a Facebook post, stating that his legacy will live forever

The father of 33 who seems to have no regrets has now responded to his trolls and critics in a new video

A black man identified as Demond George has sent social media into a frenzy after showing off his 33 children.

In a Facebook post on Monday, May 23, Desmond shared photos of his kids all rocking matching black polos that has the words, 'The LEGACY' written in front.

He described his feat as legendary. Photo Credit: Demond George

YEN.com.gh learnt that Demond had the kids with different baby mamas.

In the post, Demond said 'the legacy will live forever' as he highlighted the names of some individuals who made their massive photoshoot possible.

He however revealed that 9 of the kids weren't part of the shoot.

His post went viral and saw him heavily criticised.

Responding to his critics in a new video, Demond clapped back at them that he is not weak.

"I aint weak. I just don't pull out. I don't pull out," he said.

See his post below:

Netizens criticise him

Cabbage Patch said:

"Beautiful family I salute you. You can have 30+ more . Continue to show and give them love attention time and remain financially stable for your blessings Demond George I’m a mother of 7!! Children are a blessing."

Alisha Willis said:

"This is some slow looking ahh sh!t the fact that this man was out here busting all these nuts back to back is mind blowing."

Carrie Gareave said:

"The government needs to get their money back. He intentionally made broken homes, causing the government to have to take care of his kids. This is wrong on so many levels. And shame on the grandma for being part of this coonery."

Shayla Victoria said:

"This is terrible and embarrassing. This is not the definition of a legacy. This is generational trauma. Lawd hammercy. Those poor babies. The emotional and mental stability 1 child requires. Whew it's the moms fault too. Probably didn't marry any of them. Just out here raw dogging. Disgusting."

African woman, 40, who gave birth to 44 kids from one man

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a 40-year-old African woman who gave birth to 44 kids from one man had gone viral.

The woman who hails from Uganda started childbearing at the young age of 13 after she was married off by her parents at age 12.

In a video shared by Explorer Joe Hattab on Facebook, the 40-year-old woman stated that she is a single mum after her husband abandoned them while disappearing with all the money they had.

The single mum has now been left to cater for the 38 children all alone - 6 of them are dead.

