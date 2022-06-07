A young man has used his Twitter platform to express shock at the quality of an expensive pack of braised rice he bought

In the photo, the quantity of the rice looked very small for rice worth GH₵30. The quality of the rice also looked subpar

Many tweeps who saw the post reacted to it and expressed surprise at the fact that the young man bought ''angwamo'' instead of preparing it himself

In a Twitter post, a young tweep has expressed disgust as he shared a photo of a pack of braised rice he bought. He said he purchased the pack of rice for GH₵30 and felt it wasn't worth the amount.

In the photo, the quantity of the rice was significantly low, and the whole packaging seemed poorly done.

The disappointed young man expected to get some sympathy from netizens, but instead, he got roasted. Many peeps made some hilarious comments.

lawofori6 couldn't stop laughing as he said:

Eeei am wasting my cooking skills ooo, have to think through this cos if this is for 30gh dier then will make billions if I start this business some

patzzxxx shared her experience as she said:

They did the same thing to me but I ordered fully loaded which is 50 cedis they told me that I ate the food when it didn’t come with sausages, turkey and plantain lmao

Ewura_Ad had peeps laughing as she said:

You deserve it for thinking it’s okay to pay 30gh for angwamo

franswagga also said:

All you did was to be lazy. Since you couldn't get your own rice, eggs and pepper someone had to go through the pain and brand it and add the effort you refused to take. Ibi normal, everyone gotta eat support their hustle too bro

