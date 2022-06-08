A troubled young man has sought the advice of the online community after finding himself in a dicey situation

The young man who is having issues concerning matters of the heart is unable to make a decision for himself

His girlfriend's father isn't in support of their relationship. Hence they have been sneaking around without his knowledge.

A young man has shared his grievances with the social media world through Starr Fm's start forum. He narrated the troubles he is currently facing regarding a romantic relationship he is in with a lady.

He says the father of the lady he is dating is strongly against his relationship with his daughter and has become the antagonist in their romantic love story.

The young man went on to say that his girlfriend's father's disdain for him prompted him to take the girl abroad to school, preventing them from seeing each other.

However, they kept in touch during their time apart. After some time, the lady was scheduled to come back to Ghana but gave her family a wrong date in order to spend time with her boyfriend. Here is where matters get complicated for the young man.

According to him, the lady got sick during her stay with him, and he had to rush her to the hospital, her condition has worsened, and she doesn't seem to be recovering. He's now torn between waiting for the lady to recover on her own or calling her parents to inform them.

He is scared the lady's father might throw him in jail for camping his daughter without his knowledge.

The interesting story caught the attention of netizens who dropped think pieces in the comment section.

Collins Akyenabuadi shared his opinion:

If you won't call her parents and you are waiting for her to die before you call them fine. A word to the wise is enough

Nana Yaw Ampadu commented saying :

It would be better you call her parents

Khapture Oxlade Walker said:

You better call now before she dies or something else happen.

Rich Boat also advised the man saying:

Call the parents whatever should happen should happen

