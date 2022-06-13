An excited young woman recently announced her marriage anniversary online and got many congratulating her

In a Twitter post, she revealed being with her husband for nine years and expressed her unfailing love for him

@CurtisAbbi commented: "Happy Anniversary to you two. You look amazing together. But please, how were you able to do it that he doesn't have pot belly?"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An overjoyed wife has recently got many social media users celebrating with her after sharing photos announcing how long she has been married to her husband.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @tiisetsogama had her revealing that she has been with her partner for nine years and her love for him has not changed the least.

The happy wife also shared photos of herself and husband in matching fabrics and other outfits.

Happy man and his beautiful wife Photo credit: @tiisetsogama/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The pictures came with the caption;

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"9 years with my husbae ❤️ Ooh I love me some him"

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 4,200 retweets, 297 quote tweets and 90,000 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@H3limizzz commented:

You could see that the man really values the woman,one thing some men or women don't know is that,valuing something comes with extra duty,that means u add Care to the love u have for the person,love alone is not enough,that's why one wonders aaah but if u love(d) her aaah why did

@BossTruth1 wrote:

Firstly, congratulations to you both. May you continue to have a marriage filled with love and good health. That said, I'm not quite sure what a "husbae' is..if it's suppose to be the same as husband, it's only a letter shorter, so don't understand the point. Best Wishes

@PersonaYours replied:

See how happy and beautiful you are with the perfect man. An unwanted gal will now say" live alone find peace "...what a pretence

@CurtisAbbi commented

Happy Anniversary to you two. You look amazing together. But please, how were you able to do it that he doesn't have pot belly? ...

From @tiisetsogama:

Communication, mutual respect and have fun together. You are a family before the kids, they just add to it, so prioritize each other and surround yourself with like minded couples in different phases of their marriages. Iron sharpens iron

Couple who have been Happily Married for 33 Years mark Anniversary with Funny Pictures

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that photos of an amazing middle-aged couple warmed many hearts after it was revealed that they have been married for more than three decades.

The pictures were originally put out by the daughter of the amazing couple who goes by the name, Agunbiade Feyisayo, on her Twitter handle @Miz_Fey.

What added a lot more spice to the photos was how excited the beautiful couple looked as they posted in hilarious styles for the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh