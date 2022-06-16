A video which has gone viral on Twitter has angered a lot of Ghanaians as they were not too pleased with what they saw

In the footage, some children were stranded at a zebra crossing as no driver wanted to stop for them to cross

Many people came across the video and reacted to the situation. People advised drivers to abide by road regulations

In a video that has received a lot of traction on Twitter, some children are seen having a hard time crossing the road as the vehicles passing by were unwilling to stop even though the kids were at a zebra crossing.

They waited patiently for the cars to stop in order for them to cross, but they didn't seem to get the chance.

The person who took the video said the kids had been standing there for over 30 minutes as he lamented at the drivers' lack of acknowledgement of the zebra crossing sign.

Peeps who saw the video reacted to it. Some complained about the individual who took the video not helping, while others rebuked the drivers. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the viral video.

Social Media Reacts To Inconsiderate Drivers

KojoSalinco complained about the person who took the video not working out:

.u are taking the video whilst u can walk down and do the neccessary..are u waiting for them to be knocked by a car before

KelvinBlaq8 also said:

The person who took the video too be yawa guy u dey the top Dee dey mention God's name in vain instead of him to go down there and help

TonyTara11 also commented, saying:

In this country you have to learn how to cross half way then wait and complete the other half when there is no car coming it's sad

sarkodieh_ also gave his opinion on the matter:

Most of them didn't go to through the right channel to acquire their driving licence so what do you expect they prolly think the zebra crossing is meant for zebras

Source: YEN.com.gh