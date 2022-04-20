Afi Antonio Foundation is holding Earlbeam Mr. & Miss Autism Ghana 2022 for young Ghanaians living with autism

The contest which is the second edition has six contestants and will take place on April 30, 2022, to crown the Autism Awareness Month

It is indicated that the main objective is to push for the inclusion of persons living with autism in society

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian non-profit organization, Afi Antonio Foundation (AAF), is powering Earlbeam Mr. & Miss Autism Ghana, which is a pageant for Ghanaian children living with autism.

Talking to YEN.com.gh about the contest, Ms Philomena Esinam Afi Antonio, the founder of the foundation said there will be six contestants in the second edition that will be held on April 30, 2022, at the Earlbeam Plaza Dzorwulu on April 30.

The pageant is also set to be graced with special performances from Gospel minstrel, Jayana and Naana the Violinist with the popular Emefa Akosua Adeti serving as the MC.

Photos of Michaela Naa Oboney Ashong, Vincent Kofi Kwao and Stephanie Akosua Asamoah who are contesting Photo credit: Afi Antonio

Source: UGC

"This Earlbeam Mr & Miss Autism is not just about crowning a winner but also pushing to get winners modeling jobs. This will encourage other parents whose children have special needs to feel confident and comfortable to bring their children out," she said.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Afi further added:

Our main objective is to push for the inclusion of persons living with autism in our society. We want the world to know what they are capable of.

Photos of Samuel Wegbe, Lisa Mork and Philemon Sexornam Kuebutornye who are contestants Photo credit: Afi Antonio Foundation

Source: UGC

The Verna Mr & Miss Autism pageant

Last year, beautiful pictures emerged as the first-ever edition of Verna Mr and Miss Autism Ghana was held at a grand and star-studded ceremony at the Airport View Hotel.

The event that was hosted by the Afi Antonio Foundation was held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, to crown winners and ultimately push for the inclusion of persons living with autism in society.

The winners were Yacoba Tete-Marmon for Miss Autism Ghana with Michaela Naa Oboney Ashong and Jemima Ametorwoshi being the first and second runner ups respectively.

In the male category, the winner was Nana Sakyi Addo-Dankwa who was followed by Martin Kwasi Ampofo and Raphael Abielekpor in that order.

Source: YEN.com.gh