A layered brick floor with great optical illusion has recently taken many on social media by surprise after a video of it surfaced

The post had a young man skillfully placing each brick on the floor in a way that gave it a 3-dimension effect

A video of a floor being laid with uniquely shaped bricks has recently been causing quite the stir on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @LethaboRapanya4 had a man working on covering a floor with different coloured and uniquely shaped bricks.

Artisan at laying bricks Photo credit: LethaboRapanya4/Twitter

Many internet users who saw the photo seemed really intrigued by it. A lot of opinions were shared in the comments section.

At the time of this publication, over 230 retweets, 13 quote tweets and 741 likes have been gathered.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@OMNdex commented:

I love it ..its beautiful....my concern is when i am drunk ...how long will it take me from the gate to the house

@Bonyongo

Wow this is human 3D print

@KehindeIbirogba replied:

Very cool stuff. But whats the reason for that wild laughter?

@Verdi_Rigoletto wrote:

Damn! I thought it was photoshopped

From @Fantastic_Beats:

Haha that’s some great optical illusion there, I am still confused but this is dope.

@BrandonKaule commented:

It must be difficult walking on this pavement.

@Liwaaiy said:

WOOOOW....I LOVE THIS....WAIT FOR MY CALL

Watch the full video linked below;

Photos of Uniquely Built House Causes Massive Stir Among Netizens On Social Media

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man by the name of Ezekiel Adebay recently got many applauding his talent after advertising what he does for a living on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of the creative artisan had him sharing photos of a building he was working on.

Some of the pictures had him displaying how he is able to achieve his beautiful finishing designs. Ezekiel's post has become the talk of many on Facebook. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 500 comments with over 600 shares and more than 2,500 likes.

