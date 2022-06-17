A Ghanaian lady has shared an inspiring story of how years of unemployment made her take up poultry farming

She narrated how the poultry farming business has helped sustain her family. She is now the CEO of the family business

Edna Ama Mensah encouraged the youth not to give up and not let the unavailability of jobs in the country stop them from attaining their goals

A young lady Edna Ama Mensah has become a CEO after years of unsuccessful job hunts. She narrated in an interview with Ghanaweb how she took up poultry farming.

Edna said the burden of looking after her siblings and family that being a first-born child comes with drove her to try and find a job after school, but she had no luck finding one.

Photo: Edna Ama Mensah, poultry Source: Ganaweb, gettyimages

When her father got sick, the pressure of helping the family financially, heightened. Her family had a poultry farm that her mother used to run, but she had to close it down to cater for her sick husband.

Edna then realised this could be her chance at getting something doing and decided to take over the running of the poultry farm.

She has since successfully been able to run the business to thrive at top level. She is now the CEO of Mat Pat poultry farm. She began with about 700 chickens and now has approximately 8000 chickens.

Edna wishes to be one of the biggest commercial poultry farmers not only in Ghana but globally. She says her poultry is unique as her hens are neat, safe and affordable.

She sent a message out to the youth. She said young entrepreneurs should not just enter a business because they heard it is profitable but advised them to do some market analysis before getting into the venture.

She admonished them that life is not a race and advised them to take their time in all they do.

