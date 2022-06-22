Controversial journalist Manasseh doesn't seem to agree with Mc Dan on some statements he made regarding marriage

McDan made a comment that made waves on social media. He said men should not depend on or take money from their wives as it makes them irresponsible

Manasseh hasn't taken lightly to Dr Mckorley's sentiments at all as he addressed the comments the businessman made

Seasoned journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has fired at McDan regarding some comments he made about men's financial responsibility in marriages.

Dr Daniel McKorley believed that men should not spend their wives' money or depend on them to pay bills as it makes them irresponsible.

According to Dr Mckorley, many men these days are getting married solely because they want women to pay their bills, which is not right.

Manasseh expressed his sentiment on the issue and addressed Dr Mckorleys comments in a Facebook post.

He said:

McDan is a rich man. If this applies in his marriage, I won't fault him. But I disagree with his position as a prescription for all marriages. A man's money is not his money. A woman's money is not her money. A woman's money, like a man's, is for the family. There is absolutely nothing wrong with a woman paying bills if she earns enough to support the home. If she earns far more than her husband and wants to take over the payment of bills at home, there is absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Manasseh used his relationship as an example and said he sometimes takes money from his wife when he is down on cash, and she gives him.

He went on to lament that ideas like the one McDan is propagating lead to the suppression of women and is one of the reasons why many men try to police the lives of their wives and even sabotage them when they try to level up financially.

