Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju , has set a new target for himself after accomplishing his London to Lagos ride

, On May 29th, Kunle rode into Lagos from Seme Border after spending more than 40 days riding from London to Lagos

Kunle now has his eyes set on a new journey which he said will see him riding from Lagos to Israel and then climbing Mount Everest

Brave London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju, is not yet resting on his oars as he has said he wants to ride from Lagos to Israel.

According to the rider, when he gets there, he will ride on the Tibetian plane and then attempt to climb Everest mountain.

Kunle Adeyanju said his next journey is to ride from Lagos to Israel. Photo credit: @lionheart1759.

My next journey is Israel

Kunle said he is going to buy another bike purposely for the new journey which according to him will materialise in the next two years.

The biker made the exciting disclosure in an interview with LegitTV.

He said:

"I'm going to ride my bike from Lagos to Israel. Then from Israel and I'm going to go to Turkey, then from Turkey, I'm going to go to Tibet. I want to ride on the Tibetian plane."

Watch the full interview below:

Facebook users react

Rahman Olayinka reacted:

"Aside from being a strong man he's an intelligent, great motivator and a role model for who matured enough to notice it. I appreciate your living soul Mr Kunle."

Adeoye Amos commented:

"Mr Kunle is fierce and brave. His determination goes beyond the sky. He breaks another record."

Moses Nwafor said:

"Thank you sir you have just changed many things in my life to good."

De Sky Cubana commented:

"This Man is a big HERO and truly a motivational speaker I am proud of him."

Alhasan Ado Ibrahim said:

"If I were Atiku I will choose this man to be my running mate."

Peter Okon reacted:

"Sorry I doubted you at first but I respect you more now and ever."

Nigerian man says he wants to ride from Lagos to London

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian man showed off his bike online and said he wants to ride it from Lagos to London.

Nigerians however laughed him off, telling him to be careful because the bike was not the type needed for such a journey.

His photos and that of the bike went viral as Nigerians wanted to know if he was serious.

Source: Legit.ng