Ghanaians on Twitter have had a good laugh at a funny video of a lady professing love to a shy young man

The lady can be heard being flirtatious with the shy guy as she offers to prepare him any food he wants

Tweeps found the video and were left in stitches by the antics of the gentleman and his response to the woman when she told him she loved him

A Ghanaian lady and a gentleman have left netizens with smiles on their face with their funny antics.

The lady filmed herself wooing a young man with romantic gestures as she flirted with him and offered to cook for him.

She asked him what he would like to eat? The shy guy was initially reluctant to respond to her, but she encouraged him to mention whatever he wanted to eat.

He gave in and told her he would love to have boiled yam. She flirtatiously told him she would do exactly that for him and said she loved him.

The statement from the lady clearly had the man weak in the knees. He shyly held on tight to a window and ended up responding with just an ''OK'' in twi.

The video had a lot of people laughing their hearts out as they found funny pair's antics hilarious. YEN.com.gh compiled some funny comments from the post.

Classical__380

·"I love you" "yoooo" man prolly traumatized from his past relationships.

majorskyscrapa had people laughing as he said:

He lost the war when he held that window

Kobby Morant

I still can’t get over this video. When she called him odo and he went to hold the window

Blaze69 also said:

I love you chairman se yooo fa ne s3 wagyimi na suro mmaa -Kwadwo Sheldon

Xɔnam also commented:

Man couldn't believe it when he heard ‘I love you’. I think ‘yoo’ was the best answer tbh

