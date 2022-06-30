A beautiful video of an elderly woman celebrating her 70th birthday has gone viral on social media

In the video, the woman is seen dressed in a gorgeous red corset dress, looking stunning with a neatly made-up face

Several internet users stormed the comment section with compliments about the woman’s youthful look

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

They say black don’t crack and yet another video has proven this to be true. Indeed, with the right glam team on your side, achieving that head-turning look comes easy.

Internet users have showered the lady with compliments. Credit: @mzl4wson

Source: UGC

A woman celebrating her 70th birthday has left internet users in awe after a video of her looking elegant surfaced on social media.

In the video, the woman is seen with soft glam makeup on, sporting neatly done cornrows.

The embellished mono strap orange dress is designed with a corset bodice and a one-sided leafy peplum.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

This dress and makeup more than did justice to her slim frame and by the time the look was completed with a neatly parked auburn wig, she looked nothing short of a million bucks!

Check out the video below:

Black don't crack

Several internet users filled the comment sections with compliments for the woman's youthful look.

Check out some comments below:

georginaonuoha:

"Breathtakingly beautiful ❤️❤️"

precious_f.s:

"Sooooo beautiful ❤️❤️❤️"

takeoversclothings:

"Which 70? Oh when we say age gracefully that is the definition."

mosttalentedcouture:

"Black don't crack "

ajokeade_dclothchef:

"Very beautiful❤️black don’t crack "

justgracie_14:

"Seventy is the new 50"

mz_radiant:

"Wawu She’s so beautiful "

zinny_betsy:

"Pls where is the 70? she looks 47."

__olapeju:

"She is beautiful!! Blessed!!!"

Pretty Ghanaian Woman Who Looks Younger than Her Age Marks Her 50th Birthday

In an equally breathtaking story published by YEN.com.gh, the founder of Frema Shows TV, Frema has released stunning photos highlighting her ageless looks as she clocked 50 years old in 2022

Turning half a century looked good on Frema, whose birthday photos have dazzled many social media users.

To mark the occasion, she sported a gorgeous sparkling gold ensemble and moderate earrings. She looked simple but classy.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng