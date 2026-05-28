The first batch of 300 Ghanaians flown from South Africa arrived at the Accra International Airport on Wednesday, May 27, 2026

One elderly man who was part of the evacuees shared his encounter during the xenophobic attack and how he lost everything he had worked for

Ghanaians on social media who watched the emotional video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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A Ghanaian man who returned to Ghana from South Africa shared his experience and the effect of the xenophobic attack in the country.

According to the elderly man, he could not return with his clothes or other belongings because the attackers would then manhandle him more.

An elderly Ghanaian man evacuated from South Africa shares how he left everything to return home. Photo credit: @ghana.eye/TikTok & Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook

Source: UGC

Speaking at the Accra International Airport, one person showed that he returned with only a small bag even though he owns more than that in South Africa.

An elderly man sitting behind him corroborated the story and said he could not take any of his belongings because he was afraid.

"I didn't take anything. I returned with nothing from South Africa. I had a place I used to rent out to other Ghanaians."

He added that the jacket he was wearing at the airport was given to him by a good Samaritan.

"The clothes I'm wearing now were given to me by a lady we met at the Ghana Airport. A man I spoke to also brought one of my bags. So we are very tired.

I am not even wearing a good belt. They have taken my phone and my belt too," he added.

300 Ghanaians return from South Africa

The first batch of 300 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa arrived at the Accra International Airport on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at about 3 p.m. in a chartered Ethiopian Airlines flight.

The evacuees included 26 persons detained for visa violations in South Africa.

Most of them were seen waving the Ghana flag and singing patriotic songs, while others cried as they arrived in Ghana.

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, James Gyakye-Quayson, and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Dr Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon, led a government delegation to welcome the returnees.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to SA returnee's story

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @ghana.eye on TikTok. Read them below:

Ahenkorah Michael said:

"Uncle, sorry for that. It's very sad, but life is the ultimate thing. Once you are in Ghana, everything will be fine. May God bless you."

Miss Clara wrote:

"Masa, thank God you are alive, please."

Prince Acheampong said:

"Sorry, boss."

Kokofu kronko hemaa. Nana Afia wrote:

"Very sad."

Big boy said:

"So sad."

Stephanie wrote:

"May God see you all through this difficult moment 😭."

Vivian Fosuaah Appiah said:

"God bless our president 🙏."

Gilbert Ambe wrote:

"Welcome home, family."

Charlesdornyina said:

"And the SA official said the GH Government overreacted."

LilyRose wrote:

"God bless our President and the Foreign Minister."

User8532797186123 said:

"So, my question is, do we also have South African people in Ghana here anaaa? ayooo."

Emmanuel Asamoah, a xenophobic attack victim, launches his cement and distribution hardware business. Photo credit: @onua_zionfelix

Source: Twitter

Xenophobic attack victim begins his cement business

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man who experienced xenophobic attacks in South Africa, has completed the process to launch his own cement business.

Ghanaian businessman, Ibrahim Mahama, promised to assist the xenophobic attack victim in setting up a business upon his return.

Ghanaians on social media who saw Emmanuel Akowuah's development after his return shared their varied thoughts on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh