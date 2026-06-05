Kevin Ford’s 27-year dedication to Burger King has returned to the headlines after his inspiring journey gained massive global attention and support

He first went viral in 2022 after an anniversary gift sparked widespread reactions, leading to a GoFundMe campaign that raised significant donations for him

Following his retirement from Burger King, Ford has now bought a new home and, more excitedly, invested in a new food business together with his daughter

A Burger King worker, Kevin Ford, has been surprised with over $400,000 as a retirement gift after working 27 years without missing a single day of work.

Kevin Ford receives over $400,000 in donations after 27 years at Burger King, turning his viral anniversary gift into a new food business with his daughter. Image credit: reviewjournal

Source: UGC

He worked as a cook and cashier at the Burger King inside Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

His story first went viral in 2022 after he received an anniversary gift from his managers, which sparked widespread online reactions.

Following the attention, a GoFundMe campaign launched by his daughter has raised over $471,000 from thousands of donors across the world.

Kevin Ford has since used the funds to buy a home in Nevada and start a food truck business with his family.

The Instagram post below provides more details on the man who received $400K after working 27 years at Burger King.

Source: YEN.com.gh